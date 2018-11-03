Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot inside a hotel room Friday night.

According to Fort Worth Police, a male suspect walked into room 101 at the Greenview Inn located at 1816 Jacksboro Highway at 9:11 p.m.

The suspect then shot the occupant in the face and fled the room.

The victim retrieved his own firearm and shot the suspect in the parking lot of the hotel. The suspect was still able to flee the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.