Veterans Day Events in North Texas

Discussing the 2019 Dallas Veterans Day Parade with Pat Teipel, the Chairman of the Dallas Veterans Day Parade. The Dallas Veterans Day Parade is on Monday, November 11. For more information, visit www.vetsdayindallas.org .

Cities across North Texas will honor veterans Monday with a series of parades and ceremonies on Veterans Day.

Dallas

The Dallas Veterans Day parade begins at 11 a.m. in front of Union Station, goes north on Houston Street, then takes Main Street all the way to Ervay street, before it comes to an end near Dallas City Hall.

For a map of the parade route, click here.

The parade will recognize the 75th anniversary of D-Day and feature three World War II veterans as grand marshals.

"We are honored to have veterans and distinguished guests join us in Dallas to pay tribute to America's heroes, especially those that served in World War II," said Philip A. "Pat" Teipel, 2019 Dallas Veterans Day Parade Chairman. "It's with great respect that we recognize them and remember the service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This generation fought one of the great battles of our time and laid the foundation for ultimate victory over Nazi Germany."

NBC 5 is a sponsor of the Dallas Veterans Day parade and Kris Gutierrez will be the master of ceremonies.

Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Veterans Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the Tarrant County Courthouse with the theme of Centennial Celebration.

The theme is to mark a century of Veterans and Armistice parades, as well as recognize the 100th anniversaries of The American Legion, Military Order of the World Wars and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie's parks, arts and recreation department will host a Veterans Day ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. at the Grand Prairie Veterans Memorial.

The ceremony will feature a fly-over, a 21-gun salute and a presentation by a retired admiral who commanded the Pacific fleet during operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

The Grand Prairie Veterans Memorial is at 925 Conover Drive.

McKinney

The city will holds its ninth annual "Sundown Ceremony" Monday night at the Collin County Veterans Memorial Park, with the "Reading of the Names" starting at 5:28 p.m.

The Wall of Honor contains the names of 420 people from Collin County who died while serving the United States. The youngest names on the wall are those of four 17-year-olds, while the oldest belongs to a 65-year-old.

Many of those who will read the names are related to one or more of the people whose names are listed on the wall.

The park is located at 6053 Weiskopf Avenue.

