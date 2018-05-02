David Woo (left) is retiring from The Dallas Morning News after being a photographer for 42 years.

On Tuesday evening, people crowded the newsroom at The Dallas Morning News to say goodbye to friend and colleague, David Woo.

"I love you all," said Woo as he tried to contain his emotion. "I can't say enough how much I really enjoyed all of you."

From the crowd and the speeches, it was clear the feeling was mutual.

Woo spent 42 years as a photographer for The Dallas Morning News.

"When I started, we were shooting film in 1976. Really, no one was doing color," said Woo, who saw technology change from film to digital during his career. "I get excited still to the day to see my name underneath a photograph."

Woo's first assignment was covering the Dallas Cowboys return home after losing the Super Bowl in 1976.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," Woo said.

His last assignment was covering the recent draft week with the Cowboys.

"I like bookends," Woo said smiling.

Woo said he loved covering politics. His photos showed candid moments with powerful people, like George W. Bush, before he was governor or president.

"He called me 'Woozy' for some reason, and that stuck," Woo said laughing. "I thrive on trying to show our readers something they normally wouldn't see."

Later, President George W. Bush would help Woo get into Iraq for his favorite, and most difficult assignment; covering his own soldier son, Jake, for Father's Day.

"I've been in all these countries and it's scary, but you don't think about it," Woo said of his experience in Iraq. "He was scared that he'd see something happen to me, or worse, I'd see something happen to him."

Woo's son died five years ago, after coming home from Iraq. "I wish he could be here today," Woo said.

Woo said he plans to travel, work on his own projects and enjoy retirement.

"I'm not going to put down the camera," Woo promised. "Never. It's in my blood."