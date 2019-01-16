If you thought last January's Super Blue Blood Moon was fun, the countdown is on for the next lunar spectacular. On Jan. 20, skywatchers will be treated to a Super Blood Wolf Moon!

What is a Super Wolf Blood Moon? Let's break it down.

We'll start off easy -- there are at least 12 full moons each year and they each have a name rooted in folklore that was often tied to seasonal markers. The Wolf Moon is simply the name given to the full moon in January.

A Super Moon is a full moon that coincides with perigee -- the moon's closest point to Earth in it's elliptical orbit. During a supermoon, the moon is roughly 50,000 kilometers closer and appears brighter and larger, even more so closer to the horizon.

What about the Blood Moon? A Blood Moon is the catchy name given to a total lunar eclipse due to the coppery-reddish hue seen at totality. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, causing a shadow to fall on the moon; sunlight scattered through the Earth's atmosphere causes the moon to appear a dull red.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

According to NASA, the eclipse will be totally visible across the Americas. NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies said it will be freezing Sunday night in North Texas with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s, but the good news is that the sky will be clear and there should be good viewing for the eclipse.

Davies said the best time to see the Super Wolf Blood Moon will be at 11:12 p.m. Sunday night. The event starts at 9:33 p.m. and ends at 12:50 a.m.

If you're wanting to plan out your future eclipse viewing, NASA has calculated all lunar eclipses through the year 3000. However, if you'd just like to plan for this century, click here.

NASA said there will be only one other lunar eclipse in 2019, a partial eclipse on July 16 that will be largely visible over Africa and the Middle East. There will be four lunar eclipses in 2020, but they are all penumbral eclipses (only slightly visible).

PHOTOS: Super Blue Blood Moon Over North Texas

According to NASA, the next total eclipse visible in the Americas will occur on May 16, 2022, though a total eclipse on May 26, 2021 will be partially visible to those on the West Coast.

The next Super Blood Moon will occur Oct. 8, 2033. It'll be a Hunter's Moon and also the fourth eclipse in the next tetrad (a rare grouping of four consecutive total lunar eclipses).