Charles Wayne Phifer will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty Monday in the fatal beating of his former girlfriend's daughter, 4-year-old Leiliana Wright.

Wright spent her last day on Earth being beaten and bound in a closet at her Grand Prairie home in March 2016, according to the testimony of her mother, Jeri Quezada, who has already pleaded guilty and is serving 50 years in prison for her role her daughter's death.

The official report from the Dallas County Medical Examiner said Wright died as a result of blunt force trauma to the abdomen and head.

I think this is the worst case I’ve ever seen. Life in prison seems insufficient. You should die in a closet.Judge Robert Burns said while delivering the verdict Monday

Grand Prairie police sergeant Brad Makovy, a child abuse detective who investigated the case, echoed a similar sentiment on the case when he was called to testify last week.

Makovy was present for the autopsy conducted on Wright and when asked to describe the body he said, "It was the worst thing I've ever seen inflicted on a child."

With the conviction, Phifer, 36, will not be eligible for parole.

