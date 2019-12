About 6 p.m., Walter Moore was stopped in the left lane of the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

A man sitting in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in South Dallas, police say.

Moore, 58, was transported to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say if the driver faces any charges.

