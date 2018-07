A vehicle went off the roadway and onto the DART rail line near Pacific Avenue and Houston Street at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A sedan got stuck on the rail line, but was pulled back onto the road.

DART officials are investigated the incident and made sure there was no damage to the track.

Trains resumed service at 4:30 a.m. The condition of the driver is unknown.



