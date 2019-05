Various lanes on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge will be closed for bridge inspection in both directions.

The Texas Department of Transportation Bridge Division contractors will perform a routine inspection of the bridge from Monday, May 6 to Wednesday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The far right lane of each direction will be closed for the full length of the structure.

Seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. Go here for more information from TxDOT.