Texas health officials say they have identified 95 cases of severe lung disease in patients who reported vaping before developing symptoms, with the majority of cases being in North Texas. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Vaping Linked to 95 Cases of Lung Disease in Texas

Texas health officials say they have identified 95 cases of severe lung disease in patients who reported vaping before developing symptoms, with the majority of cases being in North Texas.

A Texas Department of State Health Services news release said one person has died as a result of lung disease, and officials are investigating 28 other possible cases involving vaping.

Patients range between 13 to 75 years old with a median age of 22 years. About one-quarter of the patients are minors.

Nearly nine in 10 cases involved vaping THC or marijuana, the DSHS said.

North Texas Man Warns of Other Vaping Dangers

As vaping-related lung illnesses continue to rise, a North Texas man is warning about the other dangers related to eCigarettes after the battery on his device exploded in his pocket causing massive third degree burns. (Published Friday, Oct. 4, 2019)

Respiratory symptoms include difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and coughing. Some people have also experienced nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

DSHS officials are urging people to stop using e-cigarettes and seek medical care if symptoms develop.