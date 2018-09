Edmundo Paredes was suspended following allegations of sexual abuse that were found to be credible, according to the Catholic Diocese of Dallas.

The disgraced priest Edmundo Paredes disappeared from Dallas six months ago.

He left behind a mystery much deeper than where he is today.

Paredes leaves questions about who he truly was, what he did to the people he was supposed to serve and what harm he caused, not only to his alleged victims but to a Catholic diocese in Dallas already stained by a sexual abuse scandal stretching back more than two decades.

