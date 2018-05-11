Van Zandt County Business Owner to Serve 3 Years in Prison - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Van Zandt County Business Owner to Serve 3 Years in Prison

    Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office
    Michael Goggans

    A Van Zandt County business owner has surrendered to police after being sentenced to serve prison time for drug and gun charges, sheriff's deputies say.

    The charges stem from a multi-agency search of the home and business of Michael Goggans, of Edgewood, on Jan. 12.

    Authorities found a total of 22,964 prescription pills, three stolen firearms and 69 other guns, police said. Goggans was arrested on five drug-related felonies and was was later indicted for possession of a firearm by unlawful user of a controlled substance.

    Goggans was sentenced March 28 to serve 37 months in prison and was ordered to surrender himself to U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.

