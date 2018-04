DART rail service in downtown Dallas has resumed after a train collided with a car, DART officials said.



It happened near DART's West End Station at North Houston Street and Pacific Avenue just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.



The driver of the van ran a red light and struck a northbound Green Line train, according to DART officials.

No injuries were reported.



Train service in the area was down for a short time, but normal operations have resumed.