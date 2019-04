A man was hospitalized after being shot in the hand while working valet at a Dallas nightclub Monday morning, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the hand while working valet at a Dallas nightclub Monday morning, police said.

The valet was shot about 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of McKinney Avenue, police said.

The person suspected in the shooting returned to the scene and was taken into custody, police said.

No other information was available.