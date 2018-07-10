Vacant Homes in Richardson Burglarized - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Vacant Homes in Richardson Burglarized

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vacant Homes in Richardson Burglarized

    Police in Richardson said they are investigating a string of burglaries that happened in vacant homes.

    Investigators said the homes were either being remodeled or currently on the market for sale. 

    Officers said the suspects force their way into the homes, then take kitchen appliances including dishwashers, stoves and microwaves.

    Police warn that if you are currently renovating or have your house up for sale, to continue using an alarm system. Also, if you observe any unusual activity around a home, call police.

    All 12 Boys, Coach, Rescued From Flooded Thai Cave

    [NATL] All 12 Boys, Coach, Rescued From Flooded Thai Cave
    AP

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices