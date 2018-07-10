Vacant Homes in Richardson Burglarized

Police in Richardson said they are investigating a string of burglaries that happened in vacant homes.

Investigators said the homes were either being remodeled or currently on the market for sale.

Officers said the suspects force their way into the homes, then take kitchen appliances including dishwashers, stoves and microwaves.

Police warn that if you are currently renovating or have your house up for sale, to continue using an alarm system. Also, if you observe any unusual activity around a home, call police.

