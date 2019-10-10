Terrell HS Senior’s Homecoming Proposal Goes Viral

Reece Norris, 17, performed his rendition of George Strait’s "Check Yes or No" to ask a classmate to homecoming.

Reece Norris, 17, has been singing since he was 15.

He was recently recognized as Junior Artist of the Year at the 2019 East Texas Music Awards. He was also one of the five finalists for the Young Artist of the Year award by the Texas Country Music Association at the Texas Country Music Awards held at Billy Bob's in September.

Norris used that country music talent to ensure he had a date to the homecoming dance.

"What better way to ask a girl to homecoming by using the gift God gave you?" asked Norris' mom, Christy Norris. "It's such a sweet moment caught on video."

On Oct. 4, Norris, a senior at Terrell High School, decided to ask Rylee Riggin to the dance with his rendition of George Strait’s "Check Yes or No." The performance was complete with a guitar and friends looking on.

Riggin said yes!