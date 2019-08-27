At least a dozen people were displaced after a utility pole fell onto a large apartment complex, leading to a fire late Monday night in Dallas. (Published 54 minutes ago)

At least a dozen people were displaced from their homes after a utility pole fell onto a large apartment complex, leading to a fire late Monday night in Dallas.

Nearly 100 firefighters from Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the fire which broke out about 11:44 p.m. at 28950 Lina St. in northern Dallas.

A utility pole was leaning against the south side of the three-story apartment building. A fire broke out within the floor spaces and attic. Raw: Utility Pole Causes Large Fire; All Residents Displaced

Firefighters had to use hand-tools to breach walls and ceiling.floor spaces to gain access to the fire, Dallas Fire Rescue officials said. The fire was extinguished about 2:30 a.m.

All 12 apartment units were left uninhabitable. The American Red Cross responded to help the residents.