Uptown Apartment Building Evacuated Due to Suspicious Package

Residents were out of the building for approximately one hour

Published 36 minutes ago

    Larry Collins
    Police respond to an Uptown Dallas apartment building, where -- according to a neighboring leasing office -- residents were forced to evacuate due to a suspicious package.

    Residents were forced to evacuate an Uptown Dallas apartment building Saturday afternoon in the 3000 block of Sale Street, police say.

    The evacuation of the Marquis at Turtle Creek happened just after 5:15 p.m. Saturday, and residents were allowed back into the building by 6:10 p.m.

    The Gallery at Turtle Creek, an apartment complex across the street from the Marquis at Turtle Creek, sent an email to its residents that said the evacuation was due to a suspicious package delivered to the Marquis.

    Police did not confirm to NBC 5 the information about the suspicious package that the Gallery sent to its residents.

