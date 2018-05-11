The Texas Department of Transportation has released this week's anticipated traffic impact for the construction area near Interstate 30 and Texas 360.

Unless otherwise noted, day closures are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; night closures are from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-30 HOV Lanes (between Great Southwest Parkway and Cooper Street)



Westbound I-30 HOV lane west of SH 161 - Nov 4, 2016, through 2020, The westbound HOV lane west of SH 161 will be closed. TEXpress lane traffic will be directed into the I-30 westbound general main lanes west of SH 161.

Eastbound I-30 HOV lane between Center St and Duncan Perry Road - Oct 14, 2016, through 2020, The eastbound HOV lane access near Center Street and lane through Tarrant County will be closed. TEXpress lane traffic will enter at SH 161.

SH 360 Frontage Road

SH 360 Southbound Frontage Road between Brown Boulevard/Avenue K and Johnson Creek. Through fall 2018: The SH 360 southbound Frontage Road between Brown Boulevard/Avenue J and Johnson Creek is reduced to one lane for underground utility and roadway construction.

Local Streets

Northbound Ballpark Way

May 17, 2017, through spring 2018: The right, outside lane of northbound Ballpark Way between I-30 and Brinker Court will be closed for installation of new storm sewer connections.

Lamar Boulevard/Avenue H

Continuously, Feb 10 to Apr 30: Avenue H will be reduced to one lane in each direction approaching and from the SH 360 northbound Frontage Road for utility work. Apr 6, 2016, through Spring 2018, westbound and eastbound Lamar Boulevard/Avenue H are reduced to one lane approaching SH 360 for construction of new southbound frontage road intersection.

Avenue G

Nov 2016 through Fall 2018, 800 block of Avenue G is limited to westbound traffic movement.

Avenue F

Apr 6, 2016, through Fall 2018, eastbound and westbound Avenue F traffic will be reduced to one lane each direction and shifted to the south side of Avenue F for reconstruction of Avenue F.

Copeland Road

Continuously, eastbound Copeland Road between Ballpark Way and Six Flags Drive is reduced to one lane for general construction.

PERMANENT: Beginning Jan 22, 2018: Eastbound Copeland Road at the Six Flags Drive intersection will be limited to RIGHT TURN only onto southbound Six Flags Dr.

PERMANENT: Beginning Oct 13, 2016, Copeland Road between Six Flags Drive and the SH 360 southbound frontage road will be closed.

PERMANENT: Beginning Mar 14, 2016, westbound Copeland Road from Six Flags to just east of Ballpark Way is permanently closed. Only eastbound Copeland Road traffic will be allowed between Ballpark Way and Six Flags Drive.

