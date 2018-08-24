Update: Severe Drought Continues in North Texas

With most of North Texas in the midst of moderate to extreme drought, plants are also increasingly at risk.

The latest drought update was released Thursday, and it comes as no surprise that a severe drought continues across much of North Texas. The areas of extreme drought have shifted a bit farther south and west.

Of course, the current drought status is a vast improvement over the conditions observed two weeks ago. This was the map before the beneficial rain we received earlier in the month:

Soaking rain benefited all of North Texas from Aug. 9 – 14 with widespread totals of 3 to 6 inches of rain. There was also a good bit of rain the weekend of the 18th and 19th as well, but it was spotty. Since then, however, it’s been bone dry. Given that May, June, and July were quite dry, it’s easy to see why the severe drought persists despite the rain earlier in the month.

Unfortunately, the dry pattern looks to hold strong into September. The precipitation outlook shows below-normal conditions well into September.

