Unusual Weather Affects Schedule at Fort Worth Air Show

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show was canceled on Saturday due to severe weather. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Weather put a damper on some events in North Texas this weekend.

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show was canceled Saturday due to severe weather.

"The frustration, needless to say, is that hundreds of people try to put this show together and when you can't have a show because of weather like yesterday, it's difficult," said Tom Harris, president of Alliance Aviation Services.

Harris said the show resumed Sunday, but they did have to consolidate some of the schedule due to more weather predicted to arrive Sunday evening.

Rescuers Pull Leopard Out of 30-Foot Well in India

A leopard was saved from drowning after local rescuers managed to pull it out of a 30-foot well in Maharashtra, India. (Published 4 hours ago)

"We actually had a couple acts we asked not to perform," he said.

The big acts, like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Snowbirds performed earlier in the day.

"I'm amazed… absolutely amazed. Just such a feeling of pride with America," said Leslie Tracy-Coots, an attendee.

This marked the 28th year for the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show.

Harris said the show usually attracts around 40,000 to 50,000 people per day.

The show raises funds for local military and veteran's groups.

Teen's E-Farm Web Venture Helps Boost PR's Agriculture

José Nolla Marrero, 17, created E-Farm to help farmers in Puerto Rico sell more of their products throughout the island. Development on Marrero's online tool came to a halt after Hurricane Maria. A year later, Marrero and the farmers are getting a second shot at making the island more sustainable. (Published Friday, Oct. 12, 2018)

"We take for granted our freedom, and this is a great way to say thank you to the folks who protect us every day," Harris said.