Unusual Weather Affects Schedule at Fort Worth Air Show

Weather put a damper on some events in North Texas this weekend.
The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show was canceled Saturday due to severe weather.
"The frustration, needless to say, is that hundreds of people try to put this show together and when you can't have a show because of weather like yesterday, it's difficult," said Tom Harris, president of Alliance Aviation Services.
Harris said the show resumed Sunday, but they did have to consolidate some of the schedule due to more weather predicted to arrive Sunday evening.
"We actually had a couple acts we asked not to perform," he said.
The big acts, like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Snowbirds performed earlier in the day.
"I'm amazed… absolutely amazed. Just such a feeling of pride with America," said Leslie Tracy-Coots, an attendee.
This marked the 28th year for the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show.
Harris said the show usually attracts around 40,000 to 50,000 people per day.
The show raises funds for local military and veteran's groups.
"We take for granted our freedom, and this is a great way to say thank you to the folks who protect us every day," Harris said.