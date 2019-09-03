Unknown Person Opens Fire on Alleged Dallas Burglars

Two burglary suspects are in custody and a third is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after Dallas Police say someone opened fire on them from a car early Tuesday morning.

It all happened around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Tumalo Trail and Gallagher Street in East Dallas.

Neighbors showed NBC 5 surveillance video of the three suspects going through cars moments before the gunfire broke out.

"We went back into our surveillance and we see these guys walking into our driveway and they start going into the Hummer, the car which was unlocked," Augustine Chavez said.

According to Dallas Police, two of the suspects were arrested at the scene and the one who was shot was transported to the hospital.

A man identifying himself as the grandfather of the 18-year-old suspect who was shot showed up at the scene Tuesday, telling NBC 5 it's hard for him to believe his grandson carried out the alleged crime.

"Not his character, not that I know of at least," Rick Ray said. "They say he's stable going to be okay, they say there will be a case filed for burglary, it's hard for me to believe that he did that you know."

Dallas Police say they would like to track down who ever opened fire but it remains unknown what, if any charges could be filed.