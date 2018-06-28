Universoul Circus Opens in Southern Dallas

The Universoul Circus opened in southern Dallas this week. On Thursday morning, families filed in and filled the seats.

It's a multi-color, multi-cultural circus. The show's performers reflect their audiences.

"These are my people," said a young girl as she had her face painted during intermission. "She said, 'Mom, everyone's black'," the girls mother explained. "I said, yeah, it's a soul circus. We get it. There are no instructions. It's just a natural feel."

While walking on a high wire in stilts may not feel natural, seeing someone who looks like you do helps bring the circus fantasy closer to reality.

48 Skydivers Bring 'Peace' to the Skies

Dozens of aerial daredevils took over the sky to spell out a message for California: "peace." Forty-eight members of the Perris Performance Plus (P3) dropped from three planes to pull off the 100-feet long human formation 16,500 feet in the air. (Published 5 hours ago)

"I was that kid years ago with a dream," said Universoul Circus Ring Master N.O., who took his name from his native New Orleans. "And here I am today, doing what I love for a living."

The show is a high energy blend of audience participation and performance. N.O. said he gets energy and inspiration looking at the young African-American faces in the audience.

"It's what a lot of kids didn't have in my era growing up. To see those examples on television every day, on shows every day. I mean, it's hope," N.O. explained. "I tell 'em look, in 15 years I want to see you holding his microphone with that exact same energy."

The Universoul Circus is at the Southwest Center Mall in Dallas. It runs through July 8.