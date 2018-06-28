Universoul Circus Opens in Southern Dallas

The Universoul Circus opened in southern Dallas this week. On Thursday morning, families filed in and filled the seats.
It's a multi-color, multi-cultural circus. The show's performers reflect their audiences.
"These are my people," said a young girl as she had her face painted during intermission. "She said, 'Mom, everyone's black'," the girls mother explained. "I said, yeah, it's a soul circus. We get it. There are no instructions. It's just a natural feel."
While walking on a high wire in stilts may not feel natural, seeing someone who looks like you do helps bring the circus fantasy closer to reality.
"I was that kid years ago with a dream," said Universoul Circus Ring Master N.O., who took his name from his native New Orleans. "And here I am today, doing what I love for a living."
The show is a high energy blend of audience participation and performance. N.O. said he gets energy and inspiration looking at the young African-American faces in the audience.
"It's what a lot of kids didn't have in my era growing up. To see those examples on television every day, on shows every day. I mean, it's hope," N.O. explained. "I tell 'em look, in 15 years I want to see you holding his microphone with that exact same energy."
The Universoul Circus is at the Southwest Center Mall in Dallas. It runs through July 8.