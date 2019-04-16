Weeks after suspending all social activities in its Greek system, University of Texas at Arlington police are investigating a reported rape at a Fraternity house on Sunday, a university spokesman says.

The spokesman, Joe Carpenter, said a female student made the allegation involving a male student who is a "known acquaintance."

Arlington police initially received the complaint but forwarded the case to UTA, which has its own police department, Carpenter said.

The investigation comes weeks after UTA suspended all social activities in its entire Greek system after complaints of sexual assaults, hazing and extreme alcohol use.

Sunday's alleged assault happened at the Kappa Sigma fraternity on South Davis, a university spokesman said.

Kappa Sigma did not immediately respond to a request for comment.