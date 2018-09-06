The University of North Texas is partnering with the Denton County Transportation Authority and Lyft to provide students with safe and reliable on-demand service after hours.

The pilot program will initially serve current UNT students in a designated area, called the UNT Lyft Zone, between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., each day.

The UNT Lyft Zone includes three campus areas: Main Campus, Oak Street Hall and Victory Hall/Mean Green Village, in addition to areas around Fry Street.

“As with any service offered on campus, we hope to give the students the alternatives they need to have safe and reliable methods of transportation while they’re on UNT campus. Additionally, this leverages our partnership with DCTA and makes the most economical use of the student Transportation Fee, which has not increased in 15 years,” said Chris Phelps, UNT Senior Director of Transportation Services.

Rides can be booked through the Lyft app using the promo code UNTRIDEFALL18 -- the discount will be applied to eligible trips for eligible riders.

The program runs from Aug. 17 through Dec. 15.

UNT’s E-Ride service will remain available from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

More program information can be found at transportation.unt.edu/e-ride or RideDCTA.net.