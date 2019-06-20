University Park Unlicensed Massage Therapist Arrested on Sex Assault Charge - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
University Park Unlicensed Massage Therapist Arrested on Sex Assault Charge

Published 2 hours ago

    University Park Police Department
    Stephen Boyd, an unlicensed massage therapist, posted a $10,000 bond and was released.

    Police have arrested a massage therapist on a sex assault charge in University Park.

    University Park officers said a woman contacted the department June 3 about an incident that allegedly happened a few days earlier while she was getting a massage at Stephen Boyd's place of business, which is located in the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue in Snider Plaza.

    Police are asking for assistance from the public to find out if there are any other victims. If have any information, contact Det. Jenifer Johnston at 214-987-5360 or email her at jjohnston@uptexas.org.

