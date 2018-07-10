Uniquely Crafted Playhouses Up for Grabs at NorthPark

Ten playhouses are up for raffle at NorthPark Center in Dallas and two more at Dallas CASA. The playhouses are free to view and tickets are $5 a piece or five for $20. The raffle drawing is Sunday July 15 at 4 p.m. at NorthPark's North Court near the big red sculpture. Members of the community designed, built and donated the unique playhouses. The Parade of Playhouses is in its 23rd year and benefits Dallas CASA to provide more volunteer advocates to help abused children have safe, permanent homes where they can thrive.