The Ulrich family in Fort Worth has no excuse not to remember birthdays. That's because the entire family was all born on a holiday. (Published Monday, Jan. 1, 2018)

Landyn Kade Ulrich was born New Year's Eve day at Medical City Alliance in Fort Worth. He weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces, and that's not his most important statistic.

"Because his birthday is on New Year's Eve," said mom Ali Ulrich, whose two other children were born on holidays, and that's not all. "They are just shocked when they hear mom and dad have them too."

Ali Ulrich's birthday sometimes falls on Memorial Day. Her husband, Joel, was born on St. Patrick's day. Their daughter Aislynn has a special birthday too.

"So Aislynn was born on April 1st, which is April Fools," said Joel Ulrich. "She's really excited because Easter falls on her birthday this year, too," said Ali Ulrich.

Daughter Ellison has a memorable birthday as well.

"Our youngest daughter turned two on Christmas Eve," Ali said. "We decorate the Christmas tree with balloons and streamers."

The couple says none of the birthdays were planned. All three children were born before their due dates, none of them scheduled births. Little Landyn was no exception.

"I kinda knew my body was ready," Ali said. The couple drove to the hospital, hoping their baby would continue the holiday birthday streak.

"Well, we had 48 hours because we had New Year's Day as a backup," joked Joel.

The pair said they don't plan on having more children, but if they did, "Halloween, that's what I would shoot for," Ali said smiling.

