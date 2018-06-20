A sketch (foreground) of the unidentified boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach was later identified as 4-year-old Jayden Alexander Lopez, of Houston. Police have arrested his mother, Rebecca Rivera (back, left) and her partner, Dania Amezquita-Gomez (back, right), and charged them with tampering with evidence.

The body of a small boy found washed ashore on a Galveston beach in October 2017 has been identified and his mother and her partner have been arrested, police say.



Late last year, Galveston police asked for help identifying the young boy they called "Little Jacob." The boy matched no missing person reports and no one came forward to claim the child's body.



On Jan. 30, police released an edited crime scene photograph of the boy hoping to generate more leads in the search for his identity. Police said the photo worked and led to hundreds of new tips - two of which believed the boy to be 4-year-old Jayden Alexander Lopez, of Houston.



Investigators soon learned Jayden Lopez had not been seen since October 2017 and that he was believed to be under the care of his mother, 34-year-old Rebecca Rivera, and her partner, 31-year-old Dania Amezquita-Gomez. Using DNA, investigators were able to confirm the boy's identity and his relationship to Rivera.



"We cannot adequately convey how thankful we are for the hundreds of tips received from citizens all over the nation," Galveston police said in a statement. "This is a perfect example of how police and individual citizens work together to make our communities safer. If not for the public’s help, Jayden would likely have never been identified and we would never have been able to truly lay him to rest."



While Lopez's cause of death remains a mystery, Galveston police said they believe Rivera and Gomez had knowledge of the boy's death and were present when his body was left on the beach. Both women were arrested and charged with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. They're being held in the Galveston County Jail on bonds of $250,000 and $100,000, respectively.



Gomez is also being held on an immigration hold.



Police said more charges may be forthcoming as the ongoing investigation unfolds.

