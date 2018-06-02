Unemployment Reaches 18-Year Low

The May jobs report showed the unemployment rate fall to 3.8 percent, the lowest it's been since mid-2000. Some North Texans are still struggling to find work. (Published 22 minutes ago)

For six months Terry Rivers has been looking, yet that elusive job continues to escape him.

The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in May. Rovers doesn't understand why he wasn't among those who gained employment.

"I've got all the skills - forklift operator, warehouse, shipping, receiving, everything," he said. "They just won't hire me."

After learning that the unemployment rate fell to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, Rivers wondered if the ongoing wave of economic prosperity has passed people like him by.

He's spent countless hours inside the Work Force Solutions of Greater Dallas computer room submitting applications, but so far no luck.

Lynn Hoffman, the senior employer service manager at Work Force Solutions is encouraging Rivers, and those still looking for work, to stay positive.

She said the low unemployment numbers show that employers are looking for anyone willing to learn.

"Over time we have seen traffic diminish in our workforce centers. For a job seeker (low unemployment) is a great opportunity to go to work. For the employers, it's competition. There is competition for talent out there," Hoffman said.

Nowhere is the competition for labor more fierce in North Texas than in the construction industry. There is a labor shortage of about 20,000 construction workers.

Hoffman said the thin talent pool is due to a variety of reasons.

"One of the things that we find that really holds individuals back, especially in certain types of industries or jobs that are 24/7 is the availability of transportation and child care," she said. "Those that can get to work are working."

Rivers said he just might have to consider taking a construction job.



"I've just got to keep trying I guess," he said.