Underperforming Cowboys, Giants Game Flexed the Wrong Way

The days of the Cowboys games being flexed into times with larger audiences, Sunday Night Football, may be over for awhile.

When the Dallas Cowboys, who are currently 5-6, next face the New York Giants, who are currently 2-9, on Dec. 10, they'll do it at noon instead of 3:25 p.m.

As recently as last year that game might have been the marquee matchup on Sunday Night Football -- but neither team is playing at the level of last year or the year before.



Trading places with the Cowboys will be the Seahawks and Jaguars who will move from a noon start to 3:25 p.m.

This week, the Cowboys play Washington on Thursday while the Giants play the Raiders Sunday afternoon.

