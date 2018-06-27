A nondescript, square brick building owned by AT&T in Old East Dallas is among several fortress-like structures in major U.S. cities being used to eavesdrop on Americans by the National Security Agency, The Intercept has reported.

The Intercept said in its June 25 report that the boxy building at 4211 Bryan St. houses sophisticated telecommunications networking equipment that the NSA uses for its controversial warrant-less surveillance program.

The online news publication said it relied on classified NSA documents to identify similar AT&T facilities in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

