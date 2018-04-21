Uber Driver Wanted on Sex Assault Charges

An Uber driver in North Texas is a wanted man.

Police said the driver sexually assaulted a passenger during a trip from Dallas to Hutchins on Monday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, the driver picked up a female passenger at Union Station.

"It started off like a normal ride," she later told police.

Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce, CDC Warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned not to eat any romaine lettuce after an e. coli outbreak has sickened over 50 people across 16 U.S. states. All lettuce is suspect unless it is clearly not from Arizona. (Published 3 hours ago)

Then she said the driver began asking questions that made her feel uncomfortable like “ When was the last time you had sex?" and "Are you a boy or a girl?"

She claims the driver began touching her thigh.

When he pulled into a gas station in Hutchins, she said the driver “put his hand into her basketball shorts,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman told Hutchins police she tried to make the driver stop but he was too strong.

She said he quit only after she threatened to call police. He then took her to her original destination, a FedEx location in Hutchins.

NBC 5 isn't naming the Uber driver because he hasn't been arrested yet.

Star DJ Avicii Has Died

EDM star Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died at the age of 28. (Published Friday, April 20, 2018)

At his apartment in Richardson on Saturday, he told us he denies doing anything wrong.

In a statement, a representative for Uber wrote, “We take accusations like this very seriously and permanently removed the driver's access to the app. We have been in contact with the Hutchins Police Department and will continue to provide information to them for their investigation."

Earlier this month, another former Uber driver was arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a 77-year-old woman when he picked her up from a Dallas church.

Uber said last week it is stepping up its screening process for drivers.

The company said it’s also rolling out new safety features this summer, including an emergency button that will connect to 911.