UTA Suspends All Social Activities in Fraternities, Sororities

The University of Texas at Arlington on Wednesday announced it has suspended all social activities at its 31 fraternities and sororities.

UTA Greek organizations will be banned from “social events and functions, including brotherhood and sisterhood events, philanthropic events, new member showcases and social mixers,” said university spokesman Joe Carpenter.

The decision was based not on a single event but "due to concerns regarding the culture of the fraternal community both at UTA and nationally," he said.

Business meetings are still allowed, he added.

More than 800 UTA students belong to a fraternity or sorority, Carpenter said.

The university will assemble a task force to "review the state of affairs" within the Greek system and "recommend steps to effect a positive shift in the community culture," he said.

In the meantime, fraternities and sororities will be allowed to remain open.