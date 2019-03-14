In the wake of a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal, parents and students are now suing some of the schools and people involved.

The University of Texas at Austin is among the schools named in that lawsuit. Former applicants like Rutgers student Nicholas Johnson are seeking damages for admissions fees and the time spent applying.

Johnson was rejected by Texas despite a 4.65 GPA and a 1500 SAT score.

In the lawsuit, lawyers argued the rejections were "tainted by bribes and school officials who failed to assure an honest application process."

Weather Alert 2 EF-1 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Wednesday Morning

In a statement released Thursday, the University of Texas defended what it calls a "thorough, holistic admissions process."

The statement went on to say, "The actions alleged by federal prosecutors against one UT employee were not in line with that policy... They do not reflect our admissions process."

Vicki Ross, president of College Strategy, coaches kids through the application process at UT. She told KXAN that it's unlikely a lawsuit would work, and said there are too many factors at play when it comes to acceptances and rejections.

"You can be a perfect student, 4.0, take all of the advanced AP classes that there are, have perfect scores, and still not get into many of these schools. It would be difficult to figure out how that's effected people who haven't been accepted to some of these schools," Ross said.

Meanwhile, UT fired men's tennis coach Michael Center, who has been accused in the case. His attorney has said he will plead not guilty.