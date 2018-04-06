U.S. Postal Service Debuts STEM Education Forever Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service debuts a new stamp on April 6 recognizing the science, technology, and engineering, and mathematics, known as STEM education.

The stamps were designed to recognize STEM Education for keeping our nation a global leader in innovation and to recognize the opportunities Americans are have to learn and explore.

“In an increasingly competitive world, proficiency in the fields collectively known as STEM is more critical than ever,” the U.S. Postal Service said.

A dedicated ceremony debuting the STEM Education Forever Stamps will take place at 11 a.m. at the USA Science and Engineering Festival in Washington.

The stamps were designed by artist, David Plunkert, along with art director, Antonio Alcalá and include part of a molecule model and elements of the periodic table.

Go to http://go.usa.gov/xQYFu to pre-order your stamps today, and share the news using hashtags #Education Stamps and #STEMEducation.



