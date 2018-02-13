Sponsored
US Intel Sees Signs of Russian Meddling in Midterms
Three of the nation's top intelligence officials confirmed Tuesday that they have seen evidence of Russian meddling in the upcoming midterm elections — part of what they say is Moscow's escalating cyber assault on American and European democracies. (Published Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018)