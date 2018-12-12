US Attorney General Praises DPD, Federal Crime Crackdown

Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was in Dallas Monday and offered praise for the cities joint local and federal effort to reduce crime in one of its most dangerous neighborhoods. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was in Dallas Wednesday and offered praise for the cities joint local and federal effort to reduce crime in one of its most dangerous neighborhoods.

In the last eight months, federal and local law enforcement has made over 120 arrests in northeast Dallas, just east of the North Central Expressway. The area has long been a crime hot-spot but the US Attorney’s office said they have been able to reduce crime there by over 20-percent in recent months.

“These are important cases, the men and women that are part of the task force are doing these cases and we support you 100-percent,” Whitaker said, speaking to DPD officers and members of the task force.

Whitaker said the federal government will invest another $700,000 into the Dallas program in the next few months.

"Under President Trump, we are going to make it even better, even more successful, like the world has never seen,” Whitaker said.

Residents who live in the area said they have noticed a difference and are optimistic the reduction in crime is here to stay.

“It’s getting a little bit better now that the law is coming around to help out,” resident Rose Young said.