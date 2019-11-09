U.S. Airman From North Texas Dies in Gulf of Mexico - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

U.S. Airman From North Texas Dies in Gulf of Mexico

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff has died after being lost in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday after an unplanned parachute jump from a C-130.

    Condiff did tours in Africa and Afghanistan and was specifically trained for immediate deployment into combat operations.

    Last year, Condiff surprised his family at a Texas Rangers game in Washington DC.

    Condiff grew up in the Dallas area and graduated from Sachse High School.

    Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

    [NATL] Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

    More than 400 prisoners were released Monday as part of the largest commutation of sentences in U.S. history. NBC's Jay Gray reports.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

    He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

    Tonight his family issued a statement asking for prayers for the family he leaves behind and for all members of the military.

    The Air Force is still investigating what happened and working with the Navy to recover his body.

    Condiff was 29.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices