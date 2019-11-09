U.S. Airman From North Texas Dies in Gulf of Mexico

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff has died after being lost in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday after an unplanned parachute jump from a C-130.

Condiff did tours in Africa and Afghanistan and was specifically trained for immediate deployment into combat operations.

Last year, Condiff surprised his family at a Texas Rangers game in Washington DC.

Condiff grew up in the Dallas area and graduated from Sachse High School.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Tonight his family issued a statement asking for prayers for the family he leaves behind and for all members of the military.

The Air Force is still investigating what happened and working with the Navy to recover his body.

Condiff was 29.