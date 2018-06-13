US 75 Closing in Plano All Weekend

A heads up for drivers in Collin County – a section of U.S. 75 will be completely shut down for the entire weekend. (Published 8 minutes ago)

The Texas Department of Transportation will close 75 on either side of the President George Bush Turnpike in Plano so they can safely demolish the remaining portion of the Plano Parkway bridge that crosses over the highway.

The closure will begin at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday and last through approximately 5 a.m. on Monday.

The portion of the highway that will be closed is between Renner Road on the south side of the PGBT and 15th Street on the north side.

The project happening at the 75 and PGBT interchange is the largest one that TxDOT is working on in all of Collin County – a $37 million overhaul and expansion of the exits from 75 onto the Bush to accommodate for the growing traffic flow in the area.

Work began on that project in the spring of 2016 and it is scheduled to be finished in early 2019.