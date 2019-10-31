UPS Hiring Thousands of Seasonal Workers Across Texas

UPS is hiring thousand of seasonal positions across Texas, including multiple cities in North Texas.
Friday, November 1 is the company's "Brown Friday" hiring event. The company says it will hire workers on the spot to help fill jobs including drivers, driver helpers and package handlers.
Job-seekers can attend one of the UPS Brown Friday hiring fairs at the following locations:
- HR Building 10155 Monroe Dr. Dallas, TX 75229
- 4495 DFW Turnpike Dallas, TX 75212
- 13700 Independence Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177
- 1400 Intermodel Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177
- 1300 E Northside Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76102
- 4300 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149
- 3000 Redbud Blvd Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069
- 4500 S. Watson Rd, Arlington, TX 76018
UPS says seasonal positions at UPS are frequently a foot in the door to a full-time positions and that over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.
MORE: UPS.com/BrownFriday