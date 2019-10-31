UPS Hiring Thousands of Seasonal Workers Across Texas

UPS is hiring thousand of seasonal positions across Texas, including multiple cities in North Texas.

Friday, November 1 is the company's "Brown Friday" hiring event. The company says it will hire workers on the spot to help fill jobs including drivers, driver helpers and package handlers.

Job-seekers can attend one of the UPS Brown Friday hiring fairs at the following locations:

HR Building 10155 Monroe Dr. Dallas, TX 75229

4495 DFW Turnpike Dallas, TX 75212

13700 Independence Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177

1400 Intermodel Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177

1300 E Northside Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76102

4300 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149

3000 Redbud Blvd Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069

4500 S. Watson Rd, Arlington, TX 76018

UPS says seasonal positions at UPS are frequently a foot in the door to a full-time positions and that over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.

MORE: UPS.com/BrownFriday