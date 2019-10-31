UPS Hiring Thousands of Seasonal Workers Across Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
UPS Hiring Thousands of Seasonal Workers Across Texas

In Dallas, UPS is still hiring for more than 3,449 positions

By Thomas Holt

Published 2 hours ago

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) delivery driver carries Amazon.com Inc. packages.

    UPS is hiring thousand of seasonal positions across Texas, including multiple cities in North Texas.

    Friday, November 1 is the company's "Brown Friday" hiring event. The company says it will hire workers on the spot to help fill jobs including drivers, driver helpers and package handlers.

    Job-seekers can attend one of the UPS Brown Friday hiring fairs at the following locations:

    • HR Building 10155 Monroe Dr. Dallas, TX 75229
    • 4495 DFW Turnpike Dallas, TX 75212
    • 13700 Independence Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177
    • 1400 Intermodel Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177
    • 1300 E Northside Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76102
    • 4300 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149
    • 3000 Redbud Blvd Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069
    • 4500 S. Watson Rd, Arlington, TX 76018

    UPS says seasonal positions at UPS are frequently a foot in the door to a full-time positions and that over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.

    MORE: UPS.com/BrownFriday

