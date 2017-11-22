UNT Victim Visited Fry Street Before Slaying: Family

Amanda Clairmont, 21, was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in a vacant lot along an Interstate 35E service road, Corinth police say.

A UNT student had been visiting an area of bars near campus the night before she was found murdered, a family member said Wednesday.

Amanda Clairmont, 21, was with at least one other person on Fry Street Saturday night, said her half-brother Mike Gawlik.

Clairmont, a religion major set to graduate in May, was found shot to death about 6 a.m. Sunday in a vacant parking lot in nearby Corinth, police said. Her headlights were on and her passenger door was open.

"The world was robbed that day,” Gawlik said. "Not only did I just lose a sister, but the world lost a hero. I don't think people realize the impact she had on so many people's lives in such a short period of time."

Sanitation Workers Deliver Special Birthday Surprise

An 11-year-old girl in Indiana was brought a special birthday gift from her garbage pick-up service. Hope Parker, from Greenwood, is a very social child, which is extremely interesting because she cannot speak. Born with half a heart, Hope suffered a stroke during open heart surgery that robbed her of the ability to speak. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)

Gawlik was careful not to release any details that could compromise the investigation.

"Beyond the element of how terrible it is, there's certainly a lot of vengeance in my own heart,” he said. “But more importantly I hope that there's justice. And I hope that there's peace with my family."

He describes his sister as charismatic and someone who was always positive.

"She was bubbly, she was loving, she was kind, she was more loving to a stranger than the average person was because she believed everyone had good in them,” he said.

A Corinth police spokesman said Wednesday the investigation was continuing and there were no updates to announce publicly.

It was just last year, another UNT student, Jacqueline Vandagriff, met a man at a Fry Street bar and was murdered that same night. The suspect in that case was arrested and is awaiting trial.

Elephants Escape Truck Fire