UNT Student Demands Answers After Racist Receipt

A student employee at The University of North Texas has been fired after university officials said he wrote a racist word on a student’s receipt.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the “Crispy Crunchy Retail Outlet” at the University Union on campus. University officials said a cook used the cash register to write on the receipt.

The student who received the receipt first posted it on Twitter, writing “I need answers.”

On campus, news of the receipt spread quickly with some describing their visceral reaction to seeing the word written on the receipt.

“Aggression, intimidation, those are the first things that come to my mind, like someone trying to strike fear,” said Bailey Rose-Holton, a UNT senior.

UNT President Neal Smatresk called the incident unacceptable and offered to meet one on one with the student who received the receipt. University officials said they are reviewing any additional disciplinary action for the student employee who created the receipt.