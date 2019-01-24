UNT Police Release Video of Controversial Arrest

UNT Police have released video of an arrest that has been generating intense criticism against the department, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

UNT Police have released video of an arrest that has been generating intense criticism against the department.

Officers were responding to a theft call at the Willis Library on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the man on the top level of the Union Circle garage.

Cell phone video that was posted on Twitter shows the man in the back of a cop car screaming "stop choking me."

Rock Hitting Super Blood Wolf Moon Caught on Camera

A piece of rock that detached from a comet slammed into the so-called Super Wolf Blood Moon during its eclipse phase on Jan. 20. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

In response, the department released video from inside the patrol car.

You can see the man suddenly slam his head against the safety cage.

The department says the officer put his hand on the man's neck to make him stop. Police point out, the man was still able to speak clearly.

They said he was checked out by medics once he arrived at the Denton County Jail. The arrest is part of an on-going investigation.