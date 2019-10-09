UNT Police Investigate Sexual Assault on Campus

Police at the Universitry of North Texas are investigating two separate incidents involving sexual assault on campus.

On Sunday, a UNT student reported knowledge of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in West Hall in September. The alleged assault involved an unidentified victim and an acquaintance of that victim.

Following that report, another female student reported to UNT Police that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance on Sept. 22, 2019. The victim reported the assault occurred in her room in West Hall.

Accordng to UNT Police, their investigation revealed that the alleged offender was the same in both incidents and was not affiliated with the university. He has been identified and trespassed from campus by UNT Police.

Police are still investigating both sexual assault cases. UNT Police encourage anyone with knowledge of the crimes to come forward.

If you have any information regarding these offenses, contact Detective Misha Stephens with the UNT Criminal Investigations Division at 940-565-3006 or you can remain anonymous by calling UNT Crime Stoppers at 940-369-TIPS (8477). Individuals should reference Case No. 0501019 when calling.