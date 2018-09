The UNT Library will digitize peoples' old home movies into the Portal to Texas History Saturday for free.

The University of North Texas Libraries have been awarded the Award of Archival Excellence by the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board for their work digitizing and preserving the NBC 5 archives as part of the Portal to Texas History project.

NBC 5 is Texas' oldest television station and UNT digitized over 20,000 individual news segments dating from 1951 to 1979.

The project began in 2013 when NBC 5 donated thousands of film reels to UNT and contributed $275,000 to begin the archive.

View the KXAS-NBC 5 Collection here.