The city purchased 390 acres of open land — about 150 of which will be used by UNT — at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Panther Creek Parkway in January.

The University of North Texas is expected to announce plans for a new campus in Frisco Tuesday.

Details of the plan are expected to be released Tuesday afternoon following a vote from the boards of the Frisco Economic and Community Development Corporations, Frisco City Council and UNT leaders.

"We're excited about the possibility of a 'public-public' partnership with the University of North Texas," Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney told The Dallas Morning News. "We look forward to tomorrow's council vote, as well as the votes of our Economic and Community Development Corporations and that of the UNT Board of Regents."

A UNT spokeswoman told The DMN that she couldn't discuss further details until all public votes are cast.






