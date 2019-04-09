U-Haul Driver Leads Dallas Police on Chase, 4 Arrested - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

U-Haul Driver Leads Dallas Police on Chase, 4 Arrested

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    U-Haul Driver Leads Dallas Police on Chase, 4 Arrested

    Three people were arrested after a driver of a U-Haul truck led Dallas police on a chase Tuesday morning, police said. Investigators believe the group robbed a store shortly before.

    The chase began about 4:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Garland Road near White Rock Lake, police said. The chase went north to Peavy Road then south to westbound Interstate 30, police said. The U-Haul exited on Dolphin Road and ended near Julia Frazier Elementary on Spring Avenue.

    Four people bailed from the truck and fled on foot into the neighborhood, police said. Three out of the four who were in the truck were arrested, police said.

    No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices