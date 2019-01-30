Certain 5-pound packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets sold nationwide were recalled after consumers reported finding pieces of rubber mixed in with the meat, the USDA said Tuesday. (Published Jan. 30, 2019)

More than 36,420 pounds of chicken nugget products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

The recall is for certain 5-pound packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets sold nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick or having adverse reactions because they consumed the chicken, the USDA said.

The packages had a "best if used by" date of Nov. 26, 2019, case code "3308SDL03 and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59. Click here to see the label.

The manufacturer received complaints from people who found "extraneous material" in the chicken nugget packages, the USDA said in a news release, adding that anyone who has purchased affected packages should throw them away or return them to the store.

The USDA did not immediately disclose which retail outlets sold the recalled chicken.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.