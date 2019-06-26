Typical Summer Pattern Ahead - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Typical Summer Pattern Ahead

By Keisha Burns

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    The weather pattern through the last weekend of June will be typical of early summer in North Texas as an upper level ridge begins to builds across the western United States. Most days will be dry, but a pop up storm or two cannot be ruled out as southerly winds continue to stream in low level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Any storms that develop will quickly dissipate with the loss of daytime heating.

    High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s through the last weekend June. The average first 100-degree day is July 1, but don’t expect triple digits anytime soon. In fact, no change in temperatures are expected for at least the next ten days.

    Photo credit: NBC 5

    On average the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has 18 days of triple digit temperatures each year. Last year (2018), we had 23 days. The most in a year was 71 in 2011. But, there’s no triple digits in the extended forecast just yet. Stay tuned.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

