Typical Summer Pattern Ahead

The weather pattern through the last weekend of June will be typical of early summer in North Texas as an upper level ridge begins to builds across the western United States. Most days will be dry, but a pop up storm or two cannot be ruled out as southerly winds continue to stream in low level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Any storms that develop will quickly dissipate with the loss of daytime heating.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s through the last weekend June. The average first 100-degree day is July 1, but don’t expect triple digits anytime soon. In fact, no change in temperatures are expected for at least the next ten days.

Photo credit: NBC 5

On average the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has 18 days of triple digit temperatures each year. Last year (2018), we had 23 days. The most in a year was 71 in 2011. But, there’s no triple digits in the extended forecast just yet. Stay tuned.

