TxDoT Continues Expansion Project Along I-20

As growth continues through out North Texas, road construction will continue as well. Residents in Grand Prairie should expect to see 50 new restaurants and retail shops by the end of this year. (Published 40 minutes ago)

As growth continues through out North Texas, road construction will continue as well. Residents in Grand Prairie should expect to see 50 new restaurants and retail shops by the end of this year.

In two years, the city's population will increase 8 percent. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the Interstate 20 project between Belt Line Road and State Highway 161 was a "high priority," and will create greater access for drivers.



The 2.3 mile long project is scheduled to be finished in December 2020. Crews are currently working on three frontage lanes in both directions. The cost of the project is $54 million.

